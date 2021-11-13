MadameNoire Featured Video

Mia Thornton has taken a lot of jabs during her rookie season on The Real Housewives of Potomac. From having a rocky start with Dr. Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant to going head to head with Candiace Dilliard Bassett, Thornton was hit with a whirlwind of drama. The chaos of the season made Thornton reluctant to attend the reunion special. When she answered a fan on Twitter about why didn’t want to go initially, she said the drama didn’t have a place in her life.

“I’ll answer this one. Because we (G & I) didn’t feel this platform was adding value to our lives,” she responded. “We don’t do ‘nasty’ drama. I should’ve watched seasons 4 and 5. I thought I was signing up for Housewives of Beverly Hills vibes. I prefer to keep it classy.”

In response to clap backs to this response, she further defended herself on Instagram pointing out that she was the target of some serious bullying this season.

“I haven’t heard of any of the ladies on other platforms being referred to as a prostitute, body shamed for their hands and feet, called a liar for basically everything they say, a handsome man, husband is an old granddaddy disrespectful drunk who saved the from the strip club who’s Mom doesn’t love them. How much do you expect one person to take?”

Viewers had a lot to say about Thornton’s comments of course. One fan pointed out that the rookie season is always the most difficult and hers was no different from other former Housewives newbies.

“Have you not watched RHOA at all? Kenya got called a man, and clowned for her acne and feet, while Porsha and Marlo got called a prostitute,” the fan tweeted. “Everyone’s first season is rough, but you had the power to change the narrative next season and make bags off of business. Stay the course.”

Part two of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion will air on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m EST.