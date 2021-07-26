MadameNoire Featured Video

In last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Wendy “Zen Wen” Osefo came for her new castmate Mia Thornton, again.

As you may recall, the two got off to a rocky start this season. In Episode 1, Mia called out Wendy for not being transparent about all of the cosmetic “tweaks” she’d gotten to her body in addition to her boob job. Then, in last week’s episode, the two exchanged tense words while at Karen Huger’s house because Wendy thought Mia’s stance on Gizelle Bryant was hypocritical.

During that argument between the two, things escalated when Mia had put her hand all up in Wendy’s face.

Fast-forwarding to last night’s episode, the two ladies went back and forth again — unfortunately at what was supposed to be a relaxing and celebratory spa day Gizelle was throwing for Ashley Darby who was then literally days away from giving birth to her second son.

Essentially, Mia and Wendy felt the need to rehash the drama from Karen’s house.

“I talk with my hands, sorry, you got to get used to it,” Mia said to Wendy during the spa day. “You can’t tell me how to act this is my demeanor, if you don’t like it you can sit over there.”

Wendy comically thought it necessary to respond to Mia but also educate the RHOP Season 6 newbie on how generally unbothered she is.

“I didn’t come for you at Karen’s house because I respect people’s houses, but today I have time,” Wendy said to Mia. “I am ‘Zen Wen’ so do not try to come for me because what I do have, and what I will always have, is time.

“So tick-tock, Mia,” she said — before adding, “Like, you don’t even go here.”

Since Gizelle was absent from all the drama that had happened at Karen’s, Mia filled her in by explaining that Wendy had implied that she was being “shady” for “uplifting” Gizelle.

As longtime viewers may know, Gizelle often gets pinned as the messy-boots person of the group. Her ongoing frienemy feud with Karen hasn’t helped her change that narrative. Being appreciative of Mia seemingly defending her (despite the newbie coming onto the show as Karen’s friend), Gizelle said to Mia, “I love the fact that you’re trying to get to know all of us.”

That’s when Mia stated, “I’m just being Mia,” and “I will forever be transparent.”

Then, Wendy placed the heat back on Mia by saying, “Your issue is not with me, your issue is with yourself, because every 10 seconds you put your foot in your mouth.”

That’s when things took an especially heated turn.

Mia turned to the others and said, “Clearly she’s unhappy at home,” about Wendy, to which the latter responded to by referencing the revealing tidbit of information Mia had shared with the ladies about her history with plastic surgery back in Episode 1. She replied to Mia by saying, “No, sweetie — you’re unhappy at home. That’s why you need your c— fixed.”

It was a big yikes moment.

Mia simply clapped back by saying, “I don’t have time for small-minded people,” and left the room but. Wendy officially ended the mess by saying, “No, but you were dismissed, goodbye. You’re dismissed.”

After Mia had left, Gizelle told Wendy that she’d needed to slow her role and at least give Mia the chance to speak. From a viewer’s perspective, what’s clear is that Wendy isn’t trying to let up on the new girl’s neck — for whatever reason.

“My response to Mia is because I was defending Gizelle,” Wendy said in one of her confessionals regarding why she felt kind of let down by Gizelle’s advice. She continued, “So I guess loyalty is a one-sided thing in the book of Gizelle and Robyn because they’re not showing any loyalty to me.”

After all the verbal back and forth between Wendy and Mia, Karen hilariously gave her two cents on the situation by predictably implying that it was Gizelle’s fault.

“This is supposed to be a celebration for Ashley’s baby, but Satan is throwing the party so, this is what happens,” she said to Mia.

As far as what else viewers got from last night’s episode, we additionally learned more backstory on who Mia is as a person. So far, she’s come onto the RHOP scene as a strong woman with lots of personality and seemingly not much to hide. Adding to her candid and open sensibility, she’d opened up (before all the drama had unfolded between her and Wendy — again) by talking about her estranged relationship with her mother.

“My mom and dad had a drug issue,” she explained in a confessional. “I ended up in foster care. And my mom, I would hear about her going into rehab, but it was hard for me to get in contact with her for about six years.”

“I think she was very embarrassed by losing me that I would write her but I would never hear back from her. Or if she was writing me back, the message wasn’t getting to me,” she continued. Later, she highlighted, “My relationship with my mom is non-existent — I’m trying to have a relationship with her and I’m trying to understand her side of things, but I just have a hard time because all I remember is my mom giving me up. And that’s just where we are.”

Moreover — and in a more laid-back feel — she told the ladies about how she met her husband while working at a “gentlemen’s club.”

“Shortly after serving drinks,” she told to her castmates, “yes, I did become a stripper and that’s when I met him.”

Clearly, while the end of her and Wendy’s feud is nowhere in sight, there’s a lot Mia is bringing to the RHOP scene just on her own.

