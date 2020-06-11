NeNe Leakes Seemingly Co-Signs Calls To Have Andy Cohen Fired Due To Systemic Racism

Following the firing of multiple “Vanderpump Rules” stars for racism, NeNe Leakes appears to be co-signing fans who are calling for the firing of Andy Cohen as well. In response to the firings, Leakes took to Instagram, stating that while the firings were a great start, Bravo still has quite a bit of work to do.

“Well alrighty then! Now we have a few more questions to ask about in other areas where there’s a major difference. Should we talk privately or publicly?” the reality star commented on Bravo’s Instagram statement.

Andy eventually broke his silence on the matter, which prompted NeNe to press further.

“There’s so much happening in the Bravo universe. I will say this: so much talk about Vanderpump Rules and then of course the reunion ended up airing last night. I will say this about what happened. I absolutely support Bravo’s decision, I think it was the right decision,” Cohen said Wendy on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy. “And I want to remind people because I’ve been getting so many tweets and messages and whatever about “Vanderpump Rules“ and about “Southern Charm” and other shows. I am not, I don’t—I feel like I remind people this all the time—I’m not in charge of programming at Bravo anymore. I am not an Executive Producer of Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have anything to do with the show except I love it and that I host the reunions.”

“I don’t produce the show so what I want people to know is I have no say in hiring and firing,” he added.

Cohen went on to say that he has touched base with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss about how Bravo can move forward. After reading about Cohen’s comments, Leakes tweeted:

“I find this interesting.”

To which, a fan responded.:

“Change starts at the top. Fire the face of Bravo #fireandycohen.”

While NeNe did not comment on calls to fire Andy, she did appear to co-sign by retweeting them. She did, however, share that she took issue with the fact that Kandi was the only housewife Andy consulted.

“I think it’s interesting how 1 cast member can give you insight when we have all experienced things differently, separately and together. All voices should be heard,” she tweeted.

NeNe clearly has some things to get off of her chest. but it seems that no one at Bravo is giving her the time of day.