Whether paying homage to a favorite Disney character, parodying one of the past year’s most infamous memes or cosplaying a beloved anime character, the gworls didn’t come to play this Halloween.

Giving us everything from a sexy “Toy Story” Woody to a fierce take on Elvira, social media users shared their iconic costumes as they dressed to the nines in celebration of Oct. 31.

In honor of the spookiest night of the year, MADAMENOIRE curated a list of some of our favorite Halloween costume slays to slide across our timelines. Peep all the looks down below.

1. Cruella de Vil

Self-taught makeup artist @beatsbydeb has posted a slew of various Halloween looks for her almost 600,000 Instagram followers to eat up over the past couple of weeks. One of them included this luxe take on arguably Disney’s most fashionable villains, Cruella de Vil. Paying tribute to the character’s “101 Dalmatians” roots, the makeup artist did a stunning black and white polka dot print cut-crease on her eyes.