Reginae Carter is defending herself from people who call her a hypocrite for getting breast implants, and also for going back to ex-boyfriend YFN Lucci after giving the impression in the past that she wouldn’t do either.

The 21-year-old called in to The Wendy Williams Show on Friday to confirm rumors about her, and to say she’s growing up and realizing that it’s okay for people and the things they want to change.

“I did get breast implants,” she said. “I did. I wanted it to all look natural looking. But I’ve been wanting to get my breasts done since I was probably like 16. My momma was like, ‘girl no, you don’t need duh duh duh duh duh.’ As soon as I got on my own I’m like, I’m a get my breast implants.”

As for her past comments about accepting your body and loving yourself, she said she still stands by that.

“I feel like, like I said, accept your body for the way it is,” she said. “And the way it is right now is some breast implants. I’m accepting [laughs] my body for the way it is.”

“I’m 21 years old. It’s a lot of things I said that I’m gonna go back on and a lot of things I say I’m not gonna do, I’m gonna do it,” she added. “It’s just like, I’m growing and everybody’s growing with me. So…hey.”

As for where things stand with YFN Lucci after the two were spotted together more than once recently, she said they are friends working towards something more.

“We are working on strengthening our friendship before anything because that’s what we lacked in the beginning,” she said. “So right now we’re just working on our friendship and we’re creating a deeper bond and a relationship.”

After Williams warned her about just being careful not to get pregnant, whomever she dates (Lucci already has two kids), she said that won’t be happening any time soon.

“I am like I said, I’m 21 about to be 22. I’m not worried about having no kids no time soon,” she said. “I’m focused on me and my relationship with YFN Lucci and that’s my focus. That’s my response to that.”

As we recently told you, Carter played somewhat coy regarding rumors about her body and her romantic life when such topics were broached on social media. When addressed by followers about possibly having breast implants, she only responded, not denying the claims, when it was alleged that she also touched her face, which she vehemently denied. And as for her on-again, off-again beau, she sent a subliminal message to critics.

“First off i wanna apologize to not a single one of you mfs because this my world u just living it it!” she posted in her InstaStories. “Go to hell!”

As she said, it’s her life, and she can do with it what she pleases whether people like or not. But perhaps being a tad less vocal in terms of how she plans to go about it so she doesn’t end up feeling the need to explain herself would be the best bet going forward for the ever “growing” star.