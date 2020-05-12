“Don’t Take No More Clothes Off” Reginae Shares What Her Parents Think About Her Modeling Savage x Fenty

Many of us may have watched Reginae Carter grow up. But she’s not a little girl anymore. She’s a whole adult. And she does adult things. She’s experienced heart break at the hands of rapper YFN Lucci. She posts twerk videos on social media. And she’s also a brand ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage x Fenty.

If you think we might be having a hard time wrapping our minds around Reginae’s transition into womanhood, imagine how her parents feel.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Carter spoke about how her parents have responded to her partnership with Rih Rih’s sultry brand. Her parents actually have different views on the whole thing.

Reginae, 21, said, “When I first posted my mom was like, ‘Okay, don’t get too lively with the lingerie.”

The jury’s still out when it comes to her father.

“My daddy never really mentioned it. I don’t know what he thinks about it, but my mom is like, ‘Right now, don’t take no more clothes off.’”

Reginae shared that she wasn’t always comfortable being this scantily clad in front of the camera.

“When I first started out I wasn’t really the type to show thongs [and be] sexy and stuff. When I was picking out my options, I was trying to get PJs — but Rihanna’s team was like, ‘No, send her sexy.’”

And Reginae wasn’t about to say no to Rih Rih.

“I don’t cry over nobody; Rihanna is the only person I ever cried over when she performs. I just love her. I hit her up after she did the Diamond Ball and I was like, ‘Okay, now you got to let me come next time,’ and she was like, ‘I got you girl.’ And not too far after that, they hit me up to be an ambassador.”

In terms of how she prepares for these shoots, Reginae shared it’s a process.

“If I see a little bulge I’m going to do a three-day detox and drink water and eat fruits and veggies,” she told us. “When I go out to eat, I do push the macaroni and cheese away. I try to balance the whole full thing because I’m short already, so I have to get myself together. I don’t want to be too thick.”

You can check out Reginae in some of the Savage x Fenty pieces on the following pages.