MC Lyte is entering the world of acting with her very own sitcom. The hip-hop veteran will be starring in a new series titled Partners in Rhyme on ALLBLK, a streaming service affiliated with AMC Networks. On the sitcom, the Brooklyn rep will be playing Lana Crawford, a rapper who was just dropped from her label in the midst of being in a load of debt. She goes from emcee to manager when she decides to manage her niece Lucious T’s rap career. When Lucious T and Crawford come together, they have to “find their footing, working, and living under the same roof” and work through the conflicts brought along due to the generational difference.

“It’s old school versus new school in this comical look at the record industry through the eyes of a female hip-hop icon and her young protégé,” the press release read. “Starring MC Lyte and directed by Bentley Kyle Evans, the light-hearted, half-hour sitcom follows the life of rap pioneer, Lana Crawford (MC Lyte). When Lana discovers she is being dropped as an artist from her label and in massive debt, The OG rap star is propositioned into managing her niece Lucious T (Precious Way, ABC’s Queens)…an up and coming Instagram rapper.”

This hip-hop themed show is coming to the small screen on the heels of another series inspired by female rappers. ABC’s Queens, a sitcom that follows a 90’s rap group who are going through the ups and down of reuniting and managing their very different personal lives. Precious Way also stars on Queens as the estranged daughter of group member Naomi, played by Brandy.

Partners in Rhyme will premiere on Nov. 18 on ALLBLK and will air seven episodes.

