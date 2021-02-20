MadameNoire Featured Video

Eve is headed back to the small screen. After 15 years of being away from the sitcom world, the Philly native will be starring in a TV pilot for a show called Queens.

According to Variety, the ABC drama will follow “four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty B****** – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.”

Eve will star as Brianna, who was known as Professor Sex of the Nasty B****** two decades prior. Now a loving mother of four and wife, she is far removed from rapping about money, cars, sex and the fast life. When Brianna has the opportunity to reunite with her group members, she has to decide if she wants to return to stage and figure out if she can channel the sexy femcee that she buried so deeply within her.

This role won’t be too hard for Eve. She’s a Grammy-award winning rapper who starred in her own UPN sitcom, Eve, from 2003 to 2006. On TV One’s Uncensored, she reminisced about the fun-yet-challenging days of filming a sitcom.

“Having my own sitcom was everything,” she said. “It was pressure. It was fun. It was stressful. It was amazing. I was the youngest at the time of the cast and a lot of them were just getting married or just buying their first house or like just having babies.”

The “Gangsta Lovin'” rapper admitted that her irresponsible behavior led to the show being cancelled.

“I was still going to the club trying to get to set at like 9:00 a.m., like trying to get to a table read, which was… don’t do that ever,” she admitted. “It took me a minute to figure out that rhythm because I’d always been on tour all my life pretty much up until that point. When the show ended, it was definitely heartbreaking because at that time we had done three seasons and we were family at this point.”

This time around things will be different.