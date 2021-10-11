MadameNoire Featured Video

Shared via photos posted to social media, Drake recently celebrated his son Adonis’s 4th birthday by throwing the child a birthday bash in honor of the big day.

On Oct. 11, the 34-year-old OVO rapper shared a photo of himself and Adonis — his only child — giddily striking the same pose in front of tons of balloons and a poster that said, “Adonis races into 4.”

“💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID,” the rapper captioned the sweet photo.

In another snap from the event, seemingly taken in a photo booth, Drake laughs as Adonis leans towards the camera with a fist in the air as he gives his best superhero stance.

As reported by PEOPLE, Drake additionally posted a video on his Instagram Stories of Adonis “leading Bugs Bunny in a LeBron James jersey (a la Space Jam 2) around a food court.”

“In an adorable gesture,” the outlet detailed, “Adonis handed a container of popcorn to the character in costume, so both could enjoy the salty snack.”

Drake, who celebrates his 35th birthday later this month, welcomed Adonis in Oct. 2017, with co-parent Sophie Brussaux.

