Erica Campbell is gearing up to spread the gospel again. She hasn’t released an album since 2014, but has stayed on the scene thanks to her radio show, Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell. She’s ready to hop back into the musical side of things and even debuted new music on the virtual 2021 McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Tour, which wrapped up Oct. 3.

With her latest single, “Positive,” she told MADAMENOIRE that for her the release of that song was imperative because thanks to the COVID-19, “positive has a negative connotation.”

“Words have power. Positive is a good word even though it’s now connected to something else due to COVID,” she said. “I just wanted to take that word back and give it the power it deserves. Being positive, thinking positive, knowing that God is sovereign and in control. Knowing the difference between what He is doing and what I am trying to do.”

She also said she is working on a podcast called ‘Extraordinarily Erica” where she will speak on tough subjects that are not tackled in the Black church. One thing she wants listeners to do when they listen to her podcast is think about how they take on the identity of Christ.

“I think we are so focused on what we get from God as opposed to God living on the inside. We’re so focused on what [we want God to do] [when we should] rest in the fact that He’s inside [us] and that that Holy spirit is inside me [and if] we walk in that power…then things we are scared of goes away.”

Take a look at our chat below: