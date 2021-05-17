MadameNoire Featured Video

There will always be people who believe the rich and famous aren’t doing enough to stand up for their people or the culture. For the most part, I think that’s true. Perhaps we should stop expecting the rich to be people of high morals. Still, it is always refreshing to hear when celebrities do the right thing, particularly when they don’t have to.

Recently former Pastor and gospel artist Donnie McClurkin shared the time where Beyoncé did this for him. On his show The Donnie McClurkin Show on Premier Christian Radio, McClurkin explained how the media outlets covering the Grammys snubbed him. And Beyoncé decided to do something about it.

She came up to me and said, ‘Pastor Donnie, I won. I won. Because she used to come and visit our church. I said ‘Oh yeah.’

They brought me to the interview room with all these different shows. [Someone said] Donnie McClurkin just won.’

And they said, ‘Oh no. Move on. We don’t do gospel.’

Four different radio and media said, ‘Move on. We don’t do gospel.’

And it broke me. I’m standing with a Grammy and they’re telling me they don’t do gospel.

[Eventually, these same journalists are vying for a chance to speak to Beyoncé.] ‘Beyoncé, can we do an interview?’

And Beyoncé walked up to them and said, ‘I’m sorry, you don’t do gospel.’ And walked away. All four of them, she said, ‘No, I’m sorry. You don’t do gospel.’

Then she came to me and hugged me and said, ‘I got your back, Pastor Donnie.’

Love to see it. As much as Black gospel music has influenced virtually every genre of original American music, from Blues, to Jazz, to Rock and Roll to Country and R&B, it deserves far more respect than it receives, even in modern times.

I’m happy to hear that Beyoncé decided to use her power and privilege to stand up for our Black music icons in a space where they were being so disregarded.

You can listen to McClurkin recount the story in the video below.