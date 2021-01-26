MadameNoire Featured Video

Erica Campbell has a word for pastors — especially the married ones. Monday, the singer and one-half of gospel duo Mary Mary took to Instagram to tell members of the clergy that they should refrain from double-tapping thirst traps that appear in their timelines on the photo-sharing app.

“Hey, preachers and pastors!” Campbell wrote. “You should re-think liking the pictures of ladies in sexy bikinis, especially when you’re married.”

The songstress-turned-radio-personality went on to add that deep or spiritual captions don’t take away from the fact that it’s a bikini picture.

“Even when the caption is deep and spiritual! You shouldn’t double tap! IJS,” she concluded.

The conversation of what not to like on social media platforms is not a new one. For years, people have debated whether or not it’s appropriate for men and women in committed relationships to like pictures that would be deemed sexy or sexual in nature. Just a couple of years ago, a very married Two Chainz found himself in hot water after commenting on a woman’s sexy selfie. He insisted that he meant no harm, however, people argued that regardless of intent, the optics weren’t good. Campbell took this hotly debated conversation a step further when she took aim at members of the clergy.

Campbell’s Instagram account has been receiving its share of attention in recent months. Last November, she made headlines after posting a text-image, which read: “You can’t sow h-e seeds and reap marriage benefits. Your brain and body don’t switch like that. You gotta prepare your mind for marriage because it’s ministry.”

Her comments garnered backlash so she later doubled back to clarify that she was referencing monogamy and was not slut-shaming.

“I said you can’t sow h-e seed and think you’re going to reap marriage benefits. And what I meant by that is monogamy must be practiced. It’s not something that happens automatically,” she told The Morning Hustle. “If you’re in the practice of sleeping around, doing whatever—and I’m coming from a believer’s perspective because that’s what I am. I know there’s a benefit in being with one person. That was God’s design for our life. I know that a lot of people dealing with broken hearts, they’ll say, ‘Fine, I don’t care. I’m gonna do what I want.’ And you can, but the benefits of marriage are beautiful, beautiful, beautiful.”

What are your thoughts on this? Would you be alarmed if you saw your pastor liking bikini pictures on Instagram?