MadameNoire Featured Video

On episode five of Our Kind Of People, we dive right into an intimate moment between Anglea and Tyrique in bed. It’s giving real sneaky link vibes. Tyrique is stuck in the middle of family drama when Angela asks when he will be replacing the cameras he took down. Alex and Raymond are still on their mission to destroy Teddy, and it’s cotillion week at the Franklin’s. Teddy’s Parkinsons is starting to get in his way. Leah drops tea on Tyrique letting her father know, he’s not as loyal as he likes to think.

At a photoshoot with Nikki, Angela and Piggy. Nikki lets them know the college she wants to attend is requesting a lot of information. Angela makes Nikki a promise. Angela goes to Leah for assistance. Leah won’t miss the opportunity to help out her niece, but lets Angela know she will have to pay a fee of $25,000 so that Nikki can be a part of the cotillion. Nikki feels out of place at this cotillion rehearsal, especially when it comes to the father-daughter dance.

Taylor lets Nikki know why she’s been distant. Lauren wants Taylor to escort her to the cotillion. Angela would like Tyrique to accompany Nikki at the cotillion. As awkward as the situation is– being that what Tyrique and Angela have is supposed to be lowkey, it gets worse when Angela starts explaining where Nikki’s father is. Tyrique shows where his loyalty lies when he opens up about the cameras. Angela doesn’t want to hear his sob story and kicks Tyrique out.

The Franklins go to the Scipio gun range. After they’re met with racism, they learn the history behind the range and the origin of its name Momma Liv drops a gem: “The best way to win a war is when the opponent doesn’t know they’re in one.”

Raymond informs his mother about another war involving his business. Momma has been waiting for this day but doesn’t approve of the assistance. Nikki asks Angela to ask Tyrique to come to the father-daughter dance. Angela shares that they have broken up and Nikki gives some good advice to her mother.

In Raymond and Leah’s bedroom, Leah. Raymond is still focused and pops the question about Our Legacy LLC; it’s a crumb of info he got from Alex. Leah acts as if she has no idea, and Raymond begins to sneak. Teddy is trying anything and everything to control his Parkinson’s tremors. Nikki is out at another Franklin party. Taylor goes in for another kiss. Lauren catches them and says nothing.

Angela takes her daughter’s advice and makes up with Tyrique. Angela shares about the secret video tape she found in episode one. Tyrique and Angela come up with a plan. Momma Liv tells Leah she doesn’t understand why she isn’t trying to help Raymond with his business. Lauren tells Momma Liv and her mother that she wants Taylor to escort her to the cotillion. Mama Liv almost passed out at the news.

Teddy receives a letter from Nikki’s father, he hides the letter when he sees Angela walk in. He offers to pay for Nikki’s cotillion fee. Angela lets him know she has the money but would like to get to know him. He invites her and Nikki to the family dinner.

It’s Nikki’s turn to light her candle at the cotillion and it looks like Lauren has taken a page out of her mother’s book as she embarrasses Nikki in front of everyone. Nikki wants to know why? Lauren says she saw her kiss Taylor. Taylor lets Lauren know she no longer wants any parts in their relationship.

Angela and Nikki decide to go to the family dinner despite the spectacle at the cotillion. After Teddy’s speech. Nikki shares a speech of her own. Lauren’s rude behavior gets her kicked out of the cotillon. Lauren, then Nikki and Angela, exit the room. Teddy’s tremors are under control, so he exits as well. Angela goes sneaking around for the book of secrets, Tyrique holds her down and tells her to hurry. Teddy doubles down on his medication, taking way more pills than prescribed. He has a stroke and as he passes out, he sees Tyrique and Angela’s feet walk out the room.

Till next week.