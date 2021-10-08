MadameNoire Featured Video

On Empire, Taraji P. Henson‘s character Cookie Lyons managed recording artists and now she is becoming one herself.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Henson revealed that she is launching her music career and has a new project on the way.

“I actually have an EP that I’m working on. Surprise!” she said.

The Washington, D.C. native went on to explain that she has always loved music but becoming a mother so young steered her away from that career path. Snagging her recent musical gigs in Muppets Haunted Mansion and playing Miss Hannigan in NBC’s Annie Live! reinvigorated her love for music and she decided to take it to the next level.

“I’m just working on some really good, feel-good music,” she later added. “I’m not trying to toot my own horn here but it was time for a pivot because I’ve done so many iconic roles, you know what I mean? It’s like, I can’t just, you know…acting it has to be something that excites me and challenges me. Like, Miss Hannigan in Annie, challenges me. That’s musical theater, taking me back to my roots. So it’s about just continuing to challenge myself…I kept saying that music, I might have missed it because I became a mother so early on in college, but God has other plans for me because the music is just really falling in my lap. Like, it started with The Muppets, and through The Muppets, I booked Miss Hannigan, and it just keeps coming. So, I’m gon’ ride the wave. Why not?”

Jumpstarting her music career won’t halt her efforts regarding raising awareness around mental health. The second season of her series Peace of Mind will premiere on Oct. 11, and will feature an appearance from Megan Thee Stallion.

“Megan is the queen of gliding through her adversity and we just wanted to pick her brain on how she does that,” she said.

Watch her Good Morning America appearance below.