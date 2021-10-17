MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyga has officially broken his silence following the domestic abuse allegations brought on by his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson last week.

The rapper took to his Instagram stories on Oct. 15 where he shared a statement detailing his side of their allegedly violent exchange.

“I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false,” the rapper began his statement. “I was not arrested. I took myself into the police station and cooperated. I have not been charged with any crime,” he added.

TMZ originally reported that Tyga was arrested after he physically assaulted Swanson at his home following an argument on Oct. 11. Although details are unclear as to what caused their spat, the outlet noted that the couple had recently broken up after a year-long relationship.

Sources close to the Myystar founder alleged that Swanson, a 22-year-old Instagram model, came to Tyga’s L.A. home at around 3 a.m. intoxicated and “shouting at the top of her lungs.” Swanson later took to her Instagram stories where she revealed bruises, cuts, and a black eye she had allegedly received during a scuffle with the “Ayo” artist. Days later, the young social media influencer shared a statement about why she decided to press charges against Tyga citing that someone had forced her to “go public” with her story after they fed TMZ “fake news” about the incident.

“Unfortunately ‘someone’ released a false narrative to TMZ painting me out to be somebody I am not, accusing me of things that did not happen and that I did not do,” Swanson wrote. “With that being said I took matters into my own hands and posted the TRUTH with proof tagging tmz AFTER they released the fake news.”

Swanson continued:

“Looking back now, I’m proud of myself. I’m glad to raise awareness to women who may be going through this and hopefully motivate others to stand up for themselves.”

Take a look at Swanson’s statement down below.

