Lookout only OnlyFans! It looks like a new sex-positive social media site is coming to town. Tyga took to Instagram on August 20 to announce that he would be unveiling his new Myystarr website that’s set to compete against the London-based company. The bold move comes just days after OnlyFans revealed that they would be banning sex workers and explicit content from their platform.

“Just deleted my OnlyFans, starting my own platform @myystar8 more futuristic, better quality & only 10% fee,” the “Rack City” rapper wrote. “Creators will also be able to make content of their choice!”

Tyga’s new and improved subscription-based website, that’s set to debut in October, is open to everyone from sex workers and celebs to podcasters and artists.

“I know how many people make a lot of money on OnlyFans, and that’s where most of their revenue is at,” Tyga told Forbes. “I want to give those people hope.”

In addition, Myystar content creators will be able to sell NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, a press release for the new company read. The new partnership will see Tyga team up with famed creative director Ryder Ripps who has lent his branding skills to artists like Azealia Banks, Travis Scott, and Kanye West.

The 31-year-old artist joined OnlyFans back in September and made a killing off the website charging fans a $20 monthly subscription fee. While he didn’t disclose how much he has actually made from the risque site, according to Influencer Marketing Hub, the star was reportedly the fourth top earner on the platform, allegedly raking in almost $8 million. His earnings slightly trail behind his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, singer-actress Bella Thorne, and Cardi B, who joined the platform back in August of last year.

3-months after launching his profile, the star created his own OnlyFans talent management company TooRaww which now boasts “more than two dozen clients,” Forbes notes. As of now, Tyga will be giving Myystar talent access to the website on an invite-only basis, according to his Instagram post.

What do you think of Tyga’s latest venture?