Soulja Boy is now being sued by a woman filed under the pseudonym “Jane Doe” who claims the rapper physically abused her which resulted in her suffering a miscarriage.

As reported by TMZ — who acquired court documents related to the suit — the unidentified woman claims when she was pregnant with the rapper’s child back in 2015, “he became irate and violent after a simple convo and began to punch her in the face and the chest until she could no longer stand on her feet.”

“She says the punches caused her to fall to the ground, where she curled her body to protect her stomach while using her hands to cover her head,” TMZ shared. As per their coverage, the woman alleges Soulja Boy “also kicked her all over her body, particularly in the stomach,” which ultimately resulted in her later miscarrying the child.

The report noted that the woman claimed there were various “violent incidents” throughout her and the rapper’s relationship. TMZ recalled one from 2017 where Soulja Boy allegedly punched her “in the face and breasts” because he thought she was leaving him. Regarding another altercation — which she noted was caught on camera and “later aired on the WeTV network in early 2019” — TMZ said the woman claimed the rapper stood over her, “physically attacked, and yelled at her.”

Jane Doe also alleged that in 2019 Soulja Boy “tightly gripped” her neck and threatened her life after she wasn’t receptive to him wanting to get back together.

From what was shared, the woman is suing for “assault, sexual battery, gender violence, and more.” As per the report, she “wants [to be compensated for] damages.” If you recall, this unfortunately isn’t the only time a woman has alleged Soulja Boy physically harmed them to the point of miscarrying. Read more about that here.