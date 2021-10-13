MadameNoire Featured Video

Milad Rouf was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Oct. 7 for attacking his ex-girlfriend with sulfuric acid.

The former English medical student dressed up in a fat suit and makeup to appear as a Black woman during the harrowing attack, The Atlanta Star reported. Rouf paired the costume with a hat and sunglasses to further conceal his identity.

During the incident, which occurred back in May 2021, Rouf traveled to his ex-girlfriend Dr. Rym Alaoui’s home in Brighton, England. Once he arrived at her doorstep, he reportedly handed her a note and viciously threw acid in her face causing the doctor to sustain “life-altering injuries” the report noted. Alaoui, who was also Rouf’s former co-worker, had ended their relationship six weeks prior to the attack. According to The Guardian, Alaoui had to undergo five rounds of reconstructive surgery to fix her injuries as the acid had affected her ability to close her eyes or move her neck. She is also now blind in her right eye.

Before the ruling, Judge Christine Laing looked Rouf in the eyes and said that he was fully aware of what it was doing prior to carrying out the gruesome attack.

“You thought about what you wanted to do and how you were going to do it and planned it over weeks…You knew full well what you were doing was wrong and you tried to evade responsibility for it to continue to pursue your medical career,” she said.

Alaoui wrote a long and painful statement following the court’s decision that detailed her fears for the future as she felt as though Rouf had “robbed her of her career and young adult life.”

When I came to answer the door that day, a substance I now know to be sulphuric acid was thrown into my face. Since the day I was subject to this horrific attack, my life has changed. I live in pain and fear of my future wellbeing and financial hardship. The impact of the attack includes severe damage to my right eye which I am still unable to see out of. Damage to eyelids and damage to skin on face, neck, and arm. I’m still trying to come to terms with more procedures and operations. I am unable to attend work or live my life. I have been robbed of years of my career and young adult life. The psychological effect had been colossal on me, my family, and loved ones. I cannot begin to imagine why somebody would commit such a premeditated and horrible attack. I cannot understand what was in his mind.”

Our thoughts are with Alaoui as she continues to heal from this tragic incident.

