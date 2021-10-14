MadameNoire Featured Video

Back in March, The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood and her then co-host Sharon Osbourne got into a fiery spat over Piers Morgan’s disrespectful remarks regarding Meghan Markle. The controversial reporter called the former Duchess of Sussex a liar for accusing The Royal Family of racism following her scathing interview with Oprah. Underwood feared that some critics would label her as an “angry black woman” for challenging the read-headed Brit’s defense of Morgan’s comments, especially, after Osbourne’s emotional meltdown on air. Now, despite Underwood’s respectful approach during their heated exchange, news has surfaced that the star has been ordered to take anger management classes, but not for their debate apparently.

Play

During an interview with Megyn Kelly--a conservative talk show host who has been slammed and even fired for her racist remarks in the past–Osbourne revealed that Underwood was forced to undergo anger management for allegedly mistreating a few of The Talk’s producers, according to Page Six.

The 69-year-old shared that Underwood had received “three complaints from different producers about the way she treated them.”

“So they sent her to anger management,” she continued. “None of us are perfect. We all make mistakes. . . And I’m not saying that Sheryl was a terrible person because she treated producers the way she did,” she added.

While Underwood has not publically commented on the matter, it’s hard to believe that she would be forced to go to anger management, but Osbourne, who clearly threw a cussing fit after Underwood approached her about Morgan’s actions, did not receive the same treatment. Ironic right? In fact, Osbourne actually fired back at The Talk’s staff and CBS for what she believed was their attempt to vilify her on-air for coddling Morgan’s problematic comments about Markle. “They all knew the question and they all knew what was going down,” the wife of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne told DailyMailTV. “I felt totally betrayed.” Osbourne has also been accused of spewing racist remarks in the past, like when she called her former co-host Julie Chen a “wonton” or claimed that Holly Robinson-Peete was “too ghetto” for The Talk. So who really needs anger management? RELATED CONTENT: Sheryl Underwood Says Sharon Osbourne Has Not Reached Out To Apologize What happens to Underwood happens to so many Black women who dare to take a different stance. It happens to Black women who stand up for themselves, and Underwood did so with grace and poise following their on-air mishap. Shortly after the show’s brief hiatus, Underwood addressed the situation telling viewers that she felt as though she had experienced PTSD and trauma from her argument with Osbourne.

“I feel like I’ve been in, like, PTSD because it was a trauma,” Underwood said back in April. “… I feel like I want to get past this because I really wanted to get back to work with my friends and my colleagues and the crew … but I also wanted to get back to the audience.”

“I didn’t want to escalate things with Sharon because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend, but also I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn’t want to be perceived as the angry black woman,” Underwood continued. “…That really scared me. I didn’t want to be that and I wanted to remain calm and remain focused, and it’s difficult to go back to that day because I just feel the trauma. I feel fearful, apprehensive.”

While Underwood was allegedly forced to receive anger management, Osbourne walked away from their fiery debate unscathed and free to cause more controversy. Sharon Osbourne needs to have two seats and stay out of Black women’s business and take herself to a few anger management classes while she’s at it!

