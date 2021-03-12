MadameNoire Featured Video

Yesterday, we wrote about Sharon Osbourne’s behavior in regards to her support of Piers Morgan and the way she treated her co-host and friend Sheryl Underwood when the two tried to discuss the incident on “The Talk.”

In case you missed it, it wasn’t pretty. In the midst of denying claims that she was a racist, Osbourne tried to police Underwood’s feelings about racism warning her not to cry. She demanded that Sheryl educate her. And she wrote Morgan’s years’ long obsession with Markle and his denial of her mental health crisis as an opinion.

More than a few people got in Osbourne’s a$$.

And earlier today, she issued an apology she shared on her Twitter account.

She wrote:

“After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday. I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community. To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better. Please hear me when I say I do not codon racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction.”

You can read her full apology below.

It’s a good, well written apology. And I believe Osbourne has seen the error of her ways, in terms of her tweet and her reaction on national television.

It’s nice to see her acknowledge that she still has more learning and growing to do.

What I would love to see now is Osbourne apologize to Sheryl Underwood on television, where the offense took place. The way she addressed Underwood was completely inappropriate and paternalistic in tone.

Sheryl deserves an apology for not only being told not to cry as a Black woman in a discussion about racism; but we saw her temper her own tone and reaction in an attempt not to further exacerbate Sharon’s.

She should not have been put in that position, having to prioritize a white woman’s feelings while at work doing her job by asking a simple question.

White folks have a lot to learn about their racist ideologies. And instead of being more committed to defending themselves against accusations of racism what they can do is work harder to identify the racism in their words and actions.