Nikole Hannah Jones and Megyn Kelly had a heated exchange via Twitter after a ruling was made regarding teaching race-related curriculum in U.S schools.

The U.S Department of Education released their criteria for this year’s American History and Civics grant competition and it was by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona that it was not a requirement for grantees to incorporate coursework that is based on or similar to Jones’ 1619 Project or the works published by writer, author and professor Ibram X. Kendi if awarded funds. Those eligible to apply for the grants include “institutions of higher education, or nonprofit educational organization, museum, library, or research center.” Applicants will be awarded around $1.7 million.

Megyn Kelly chimed in and cheered on the decision against including racism and slavery into the curriculum of American history and civics courses.

‘This is great! The ppl pushed back against the feds rewarding schools that teach Kendi & the 1619 project and it worked!,” she tweeted. “Remember: the loudest voices on Twitter (which is far-Left)/the news (which is “woke”) do not represent the majority of Americans. Your voice matters.”

Jones snapped back at Kelly for applauding the decision, pointing out that Kelly is no longer a political correspondent for Fox, who cancelled her show in 2018, nor NBC.

“I guess it’s good you no longer pretend to be a journalist anymore. Be well,” she tweeted.

Kelly replied saying, “Says the woman who quietly tried to cleanse her dishonest ‘reporting’ without even having the spine to own her shameful errors. This is why scholars from the L and R have panned your work as anti-historical & dangerous. It belongs nowhere near K-12 education.”

Jones then took a shot at Kelly’s journalistic skills, or lack thereof.

“If only I’d done penetrating journalism like, Special Report: Santa is White,” she posted.

Even though this is disappointing news, Jones is continuing to thrive. She recently accepted a tenure position at Howard University where she will help establish their Center for Journalism and Democracy.