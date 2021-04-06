MadameNoire Featured Video

In the days after Sharon Osbourne had her blow-up with Sheryl Underwood, she spoke to Kevin Frazier of “Entertainment Tonight.” When asked about her relationship with Underwood off the stage, Osbourne claimed that she loves Sheryl and had even reached out to her in the days since their tense conversation.

But Underwood tells a different story. While she said she still has love for Underwood, she shared that she has not heard from her since their tiff, the investigation or after CBS decided that it was time for Osbourne to go.

In a three-part-series entitled Sharon Walks Away on her podcast Sheryl Underwood Radio, the comedian-turned-talk-show-host said that Sharon did not and has not reached out to her.

On her show, she went through her phone history to confirm there were no missed calls or messages.

She also addressed Osbourne’s claims that she had been blindsided by CBS producers. Underwood shared that none of the questions she asked came from executives.

Still, Underwood suspected that the conversation wouldn’t end well.

“In my gut, I thought this was going to go left,” she recalled. “And so I wanted to put it in its proper order, be very calm, but there were a few people that criticized me on that — ‘Why do you give any f—- about somebody’s feelings? They give no f—- about yours.’ It’s not about the reaction of the person, it’s about me and who I’m trying to evolve and mature to be.”

Underwood acknowledged that she and Sharon had been good friends from when she first joined “The Talk” in 2011. Still, Underwood shared that she had “heard things” about Sharon.

“I automatically just fell in love with her because I just like her. And I heard things and I was like, ‘They got nothing to do with me.’ My thing is I’m going to get to know you first. I had heard things, and I got phone calls of this and that and so what I said to those people, I said, ‘Thank you for the information.’ Because listen, in this business you’ve got all types of personalities, right?” Underwood said.

Sheryl didn’t share specifically what she’d heard but she says now “in hindsight” those rumblings have been confirmed.