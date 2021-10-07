MadameNoire Featured Video

Sha’Carri Richardson is tired of naysayers constantly speaking ill of her on the internet. Ever since she was disqualified from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana use, she has had a hard time securing a win, which internet trolls use as ammunition to take shots at her.

Richardson has remained confident throughout the ups and downs of her young career and continues to stand up to the haters. On her Instagram story, she poked fun at her trolls saying, “Yall get on this app to talk mess meanwhile in real life…” on a video where she says “All y’all suck a**.” She followed it up with a meme that read “I ignore a lot of shady s*** because y’all be ugly anyway.”

Richardson was hoping on making a comeback after the Olympics upset when she competed in the Prefontaine Classic. Unfortunately, she finished in ninth place. The grind continued as she went on to run in two more races. She competed in the 200m race at the Wanda Diamond League at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Sept. 3 and came in fourth place. Two days later, she ran in the 100m at the Meeting Città di Padova in Italy and landed in second place even though she finished the same time as first place winner Javianne Oliver.

The 21-year-old still held her head high when she addressed the losses on social media.

“Learned so much this year, [lot] so much this year but not one time did I break babyyy. 21 and coming hard till I’m done,” she wrote.

She has also promised to not disappoint if she makes it to the next Olympic games in 2024, which will take place in Paris, France.

“Paris 2024, history will be made,” she wrote on her Instagram story on Oct.5.

Losing race after race is not easy for any athlete. The internet finds issue with Richardson because whether she loses or not, her confidence isn’t shaken. This is a quality that should be admired, not ridiculed.