The wins just keep rolling in for the self-proclaimed Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion and in a new interview for Essence, the certified Hot Girl bares all about her early days of rapping, the secret to her success and what fans can expect to hear on her new album.

Before her rise to hip-hop fame, the 26-year-old rapper attended Texas Southern University where she shifted between studying and building her effortless knack for freestyling.

“Being in Houston, in Texas in general, I feel like getting in a circle and freestyling is just what we do,” the “Savage” rhymer explained.

“It doesn’t matter where you at, who you with, somebody is going to do a rap battle. I would see boys together and they would be rapping, so in my head, this is what you do. I wanted to make sure I was always sharp and I could do it.”

Meg can certainly do it all. Since stepping onto the scene with her fiery mixtape Fever in 2019, the Fashion Nova ambassador has taken the industry by storm with the success of singles like “Hot Girl Summer” and her “Savage (Remix)” featuring the queen Beyonce. Meg took home three Grammy awards last year where she became the second female hip-hop artist to win the coveted award since Lauryn Hill in 1999. The growing hip-hop icon also made history as the first rapper to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated in July. So what’s her secret to success? “Personal space” is the key, according to the star.

“There are probably approximately four people around me on a daily basis,” Meg explained. “I don’t see a lot of people, I don’t talk to a lot of people, because I feel like it’s not good for me. I figured out that my personal space is what keeps me balanced and it’s what keeps me centered.”

The hotties can rejoice because Thee Stallion will be blessing fans with a new album soon and for her latest creation the inimitable rapstress revealed that she’ll be tapping into her “Tina Snow” alter ego.

“I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive,” she explained of the forthcoming project. “I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my sh–, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.”

Meg was mum about who would appear on what will be her second studio album, but we’re sure she has a few tricks up her sleeve. Who would you like to see appear on her next project? Tell us down below.