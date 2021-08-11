MadameNoire Featured Video

As of recent, something smells a bit strange in Hollywood, and the stench is flaring up the nostrils of celebs and social media critics across the internet. Cardi B is the latest to weigh in on Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s controversial showering debacle.

The famous married couple admitted during a recent episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast, how they aren’t too fond of bathing their kids regularly.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Kunis shared when the topic of self-care routines came up. “… But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

That’s when Ashton followed up with a statement that sent listeners and fans running to their showers out of astonishment and shock.

“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” the former Punk’d host said firmly.

Cardi B has now officially entered the chat and she’s just as puzzled with the stars for their stinky remarks.

“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? 🤨 It’s giving itchy,” Cardi tweeted.

Aquaman actor and husband to Lisa Bonet Jason Momoa also shared his thoughts on the questionable “no-bathing” debate during an interview and he definitely doesn’t support the movement.

“I’m not starting any trends, I shower, trust me,” Momoa told Access. “I shower, I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f**king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. I’m good.”

To be fair Ashton and Mila’s “No-showering beliefs” could have some validity to them. Reports suggest that bathing too much could lead to dry and cracked skin allowing harmful bacteria to “breach the skin barrier.”

For kids in particular some pediatricians and dermatologists argue against daily baths because our body needs a certain amount of microorganisms like dirt and environmental exposure to help build up protective antibodies. Frequent bathing could weaken the immune system Harvard Health Publishing suggests.

Where do you stand on the issue? Share your thoughts down below.