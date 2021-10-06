MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj was all smiles as she celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday. The self-proclaimed queen of hip-hop threw her son, whom she affectionately calls papa bear, a Kung Fu Panda themed bash. Of course, she shared pictures from the special day via Instagram and posted a loving message to her first and only child.

“On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear,” she captioned photos of her and her husband Kenneth Petty with their son. “You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you.”

In a separate post, she shared clips of the other children having a blast at the party playing in the bouncy house, showing off thei face painting and posing for flicks with Papa Bear and the “Megatron” rapper.

The kids were so 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 omg. The absolute best. They did face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house, photo booth, etc. and once everyone left I forgot we didn’t cut the cake ‼️‼️‼️🤣 I had to bring my baby out in his pajamas. Boy u gon get this bday song whether u like it or not. 😒🥴😂It was so much fun. To everyone who sent a gift, he hasn’t opened gifts yet but thank you, love you. Happy 1st bday 🐻. My world, my everything. 🙏♥️🎂 🥳 🎉 🎉🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉 yes I know I’m spamming your timeline but it’s for my pumpkin pie munchkin.

Minaj and Petty welcomed PapaBear 10 months after they tied the knot in October 2019. Minaj hasn’t said much about her motherhood journey and has been so private that she hasn’t even told the world her son’s name. Even though she has been tight lipped about her motherhood journey, it looks like being a mother is a dream come true for her.