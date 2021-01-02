Nicki Minaj Posts Her Son On Social Media For First Time

Nicki Minaj’s infant son has made his Instagram debut. The “Good Form” rapper posted a photo of her three-month old baby on social media on January 2, 2021 along with a loving message along with wishing her 125 million followers a happy new year.

#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.

Before the new year hit, Minaj engaged in a Q&A with her fans where she answered questions about her pregnancy. She wvwn shared what happened when she went into labor.

“I was butt naked,” she wrote on Twitter. “Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said “omg, I’m about to be in labor” He was very scared & I was laughing @ him.”

The 37-year-old emcee also said that she delivered her son vaginally.

“Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural,” she tweeted. “I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out.”

The Queens, New York native also discussed her experience breastfeeding and said it isn’t as easy as it looks.

“He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes.”

The one thing she wouldn’t share was her husband’s reaction to her revealing that they were expecting their first child.

Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their son on September 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, PEOPLE confirmed.