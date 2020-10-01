Nicki Minaj Is A New Mom!

Rapper Nicki Minaj just gave birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty according to several reports.

Sources told TMZ, that the Queens-bred rapper gave birth yesterday, Wednesday, September 30, in Los Angeles.

At this time, there’s no word on the name or sex of the baby.

Minaj, 37, announced her pregnancy back in July, captioning a series of photos with the word, “Preggers.”

Then in another caption, she wrote, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

This is the first child for both Minaj and Petty, who got marred in October 21, 2019 after obtaining a marriage license in July.

Minaj and Petty met and as childhood friends

The month before the nuptials, Minaj tweeted that she was ready to retire in order to devote more attention to her family.

“I’ve decided to retire and have my family, I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box—cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

Later she apologized for the abruptness.