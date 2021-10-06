MadameNoire Featured Video

Ava DuVernay shared her excitement about the two Black female-led DC Universe series’ she has headed to our TV screens.

DuVernay tweeted: “Looking forward to introducing our screen adaptations of ‘Naomi’ and ‘DMZ’.”

The award-winning filmmaker and producer is already directing a film adaptation of DC’s New Gods.

According to Deadline, Naomi will be adapted for the screen “based on the eponymous comic book series that debuted in 2019, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, and illustrated by breakout artist Jamal Campbell.”

It follows the story of a teen superhero’s “journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse.”

“When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins — and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes,” the outlet detailed.

While it’s unclear who will star in the lead role, we know that Naomi is depicted as a Black teenage girl in the comics.

RELATED CONTENT: “From ‘March’ To The ‘Crimson Avenger’: 10 Black Graphic Novels You Probably Didn’t Know About”

Variety shared that DMZ , the 4-part drama, will be “set in the near future when America is embroiled in a bitter civil war” that’s left Manhattan “a demilitarized zone (aka DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world.”

Starring Rosario Dawson in the lead, “it chronicles the harrowing journey of fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega, who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict,” the source detailed.

Adding fuel to the fire, character Parco Delgado will serve as a “popular — and deadly — leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ” who “wants to rule this new world, and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome.”

While there are no premiere dates in sight for either upcoming series, Naomi is set to air on the CW, and DMZ will be on HBO Max.

Will you be watching?

RELATED CONTENT: “Bring Them To The Big Screen: Storm and 15 More Underrated Black Super Heroines”