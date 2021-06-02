MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s no secret that Marsai Martin is, at the ripe age of 16, already a bawse. Whether she’s working on her own projects or starring in someone else’s, homegirl knows how to keep a check.

In her latest endeavor, Martin will star in a new animated film Paw Patrol, where she’ll lend her voice to the character Liberty, a “savvy dachshund.”

In the film, the Paw Patrol unite to fight against their biggest rival Humdinger, who has just become the mayor of Adventure City. As soon as he steps into power, he starts to wreak havoc on the town. Ryder and his group of pups are on a mission to stop him and save the town with the help of a few gadgets and gear and help from their newfound friend Liberty.

In addition to Martin’s role in the upcoming film, she’ll be joined by her “black-ish” co-star Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel and Tyler Perry.

The film premieres this summer on August 20th.

In order to introduce the film to the world, Martin will host tonight’s (Wednesday, June 2) episode of Entertainment Tonight, at 7:30 EST, making her the youngest guest host in the show’s history.

In addition to this film, Martin is also the producer behind the new series called “Saturdays” about a young, Black girl in a competitive skating group. She is also working on an unscripted show about Black woman called “Baddies.” Last year, there were also reports that Martin was working on a talk show as well. Little sis told us her goal was to be a legend and she is doing it.

Check out some pictures of her character Liberty from Paw Patrol below.