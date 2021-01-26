MadameNoire Featured Video

In a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, Loni Love talked about who she thought would make great co-host additions to The Real, the award-winning daytime talk show she currently hosts with Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton, and Garcelle Beauvais. While speaking with ET, the 49-year-old TV personality and comedienne shared that Keke Palmer and Raven-Symoné would be her top picks regarding who should join The Real’s cast.

While chatting about why she thought Palmer would be a good fit, Love said that in addition to the viewers already enjoying when the self-proclaimed “Millenial Diva” was onscreen with the cast, she thinks Palmer is a “fearless” person who could add a younger perspective to the group to help shake things up.

“Keke is always working,” she said. “That’s why we can’t get Keke. If we could ever lock her down … She’s that young, fresh, fierce, fearless girl that we really, really love. The viewers love when she comes on. I love when she comes on, too. Keke, when you get unemployed, call us.”

Also referring to her other top pick as “fearless,” when speaking about Raven-Symoné, Love said it would be nice to see her and her fellow Cheetah Girls co-star Adrienne Houghton re-live some of their Disney Channel glory days.

“Oh my gosh. Two seasons ago we had Raven come on and it was just so magical seeing her and Adrienne. I would love that,” she said. “She’s such a fearless person. Plus the Disney stories?! I would love it.”

The Real has definitely gone through its fair share of ups and downs when it comes to their hosts. Last August, Garcelle Beauvais stepped in to replace Tamera Mowry-Housley, who quit the talk show after seven years. Around that same time, Amanda Seales quit the show as well, saying she felt the environment was one “where people felt scared of me because of my Black womanness.” She was a host for six months.

More notoriously, Tamar Braxton was fired from the show back in 2016. After blaming her co-hosts, and Love in particular, for years, Braxton recently shared that she now thinks WEtv was at the center of her being ousted from the talk show. Despite all of the drama that had gone on between them, Love made it a point to shout out Braxton early last year when The Real celebrated its 1,000th episode.

As far as Love’s suggestions for potential co-hosts, Palmer and Raven-Symoné seem to be strategic picks that will keep the fans happy, as well as the co-hosts. Luckily, one of Love’s pick has already shared their interest in joining the ladies at the hosting table.