“We Just Didn’t See Eye to Eye.” Moneybagg Yo Explains Why He And Megan Thee Stallion Broke Up

There has been so much back and forth, video, tweets and internet speculation about the relationship status of rappers Moneybagg Yo and Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion. But up until now, we’ve never heard the official word from either party involved. But recently, the man in this equation, MoneyBagg spoke with Ebro on the Apple Music’s Beats 1 podcast, Rap Life with Ebro Darden. And we finally got an answer to the questions that have been lingering on our minds.

See what he had to say in the transcript and video below.

Ebro: You had a public relationship, sir with the amazing Megan Thee Stallion. You guys still cool?

Moneybagg Yo: Yeah, Yeah. Cool.

Ebro: Not together?

Moneybagg Yo: No, we’re not together.

Ebro: Was it being in public that made it hard or did you f*ck it up.

Moneybagg Yo: Nah. Two strong personalities just bumping heads a lot. It didn’t work. You know what I’m sayin? But I always wish her the best. I’m really proud of her. The Megan I know and the Megan y’all know are two different things. Still love. It ain’t nothing like that, no bad blood. We just didn’t see eye to eye.

Ebro: And before this get crazy, let’s just be cool.

Moneybagg Yo: Yeah, yeah. Most definitely.

Ebro: And both of y’all on your career paths, busy, traveling.

Moneybagg Yo: It was a time issue. That’s why I ended up getting the dog. I got the dog for her because I felt like it would still be a part of me.

Ebro: Y’all cute. Look at y’all. Y’all cute, man.

Moneybagg Yo: People go through this every day but we just got the light on us.

Ebro: Internet, y’all need to show Moneybagg Yo some love. Cuz I saw the internets was trying to act like you was a bad guy.

Moneybagg Yo: They gon’ do that to you.

Tune in to Ebro’s show on Beats 1 on Monday, 1/13 to hear the interview in full.