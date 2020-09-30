Garcelle Beauvais Explains How She Knows Jamie Foxx Is “Hung Like A Horse”

Last week, we shared the conversation between Jamie Foxx and Garcelle Beauvais on her podcast Going to Bed with Garcelle, in which the two actors and friends talked about their love for one another, lamenting the fact that they’d never been in a relationship and even the size of Jamie’s genitalia.

In case you missed it, I strongly encourage you to listen to the whole conversation. It was a doozy.

Now, with all of that tea, it was impossible for the ladies of “The Real,” not to ask her some follow up questions.

And they touched on just about everything we’d want to know.

Loni: He was on your podcast and he admitted that you two probably should have been together. And he was always acting real funny when you got another dude. Y’all gotta listen to her podcast. It was real good. And then you said, ‘How we gon be together? He hung like a horse.’ And I said, ‘What’s wrong with that?’ I just want to know Garcelle, what’s going on with y’all two?

Garcelle: Mind your business, Loni! Listen, he and I—we have such a great friendship. And when we were doing “The Jamie Foxx Show,” we sorta had a pact like we weren’t going to date while we’re working together, right? So, two weeks before we were done with our 100th episode, I got engaged. And he was like, ‘You couldn’t wait?! You couldn’t wait two weeks?’

So, we’ve had a great friendship. I love him. But you know, sometimes, if we got together, we wouldn’t be the friends that we are right now.

Jeannie: Anyway, I got a question. How you know how he’s hung?

Adrienne: That’s what I want to know.

Garcelle: Listen, we did a hundred episodes, right. Every now and then, he’d have to rip off a pair of pants or some kind of comedic act or whatever. And it came out, honey. It rolled out. I love him so much. Never say never. Who knows.

Adrienne: You said, ‘What were you going to do with that?’ And I’m just curious, is that not your thing? You’re like no, it’s too much?

Garcelle: It’s a bit much. But I’ve said too much.

You can listen to this segment below.