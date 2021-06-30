MadameNoire Featured Video

As the official “Hot Girl CEO,” Megan Thee Stallion is once again doing what she can to put all her Hotties up on game. The “Thot Sh*t” rapper partnered with CashApp to give $1 million worth of stocks to her fans and teach them about investing.

In a video she posted on June 29, Megan explained, “Me and my thriving empire, Hot Girl Enterprises, have teamed up with Cash App to teach you everything I learned on the way up about money and how you can build your own empire.”

As a part of an “Investing for Hotties” series the Houston native has signed on do with the payment service/money management app, Megan went on to tell her fans that, “Buying stocks isn’t only for the big players. Anyone can start with as little as $1. Putting in a little money and seeing how it moves is a great way to learn about the stock market and start building up a portfolio.”

Breaking down the terms “dollar-cost averaging” and “diversification,” Megan’s first part of the series makes the basics of investing approachable to even those who are novices.

“Buying stocks seems complicated, but really it’s a pretty simple process,” she said at the end of the clip. “The more you educate yourself the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing. With my knowledge and your hustle, you’ll have your own empire in no time.”

In the video’s caption, the rapper told followers to “comment with your $cashtag for a chance to own some 🔥 .”