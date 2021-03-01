MadameNoire Featured Video

Now that Megan Thee Stallion has made her relationship with rapper Pardison Fontaine Instagram official, she’s spilling all the little details about their romance. Most recently, she shared the adorable nickname she has for her new boo.

The Houston Hottie gave fans an update on how she’s been keeping busy in recent weeks in an Instagram post.

“I’ve been grinding so hard lately the hotties are abt to be so proud,” she wrote. “Literally all I’ve been doing is working and entertaining Mr hotboy.” She even posted an intimate moment of them relaxing in bed with her rocking a bonnet and him wearing a durag.

Not to be outdone, the New York writer and emcee followed suit dropping a nickname of his own. Sharing a photo of his bae lying down with a gold and black bonnet on, Pardison wrote, “SOMETHING BOUT HER IN THAT BONNET BE SENDING ME THEEPARDIGIRL.”

Details on how and when the couple got together have yet to be revealed, but Megan first hinted at having a new man on February 15.

She tweeted, “I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me , I’m just happy and blessed lol.”

Several days later, she officially confirmed that Fontaine was her “boyfriend” after a video clip of him yelling in the background and banging in a door drew criticism online.

“People don’t know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything,” she said. “I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi. Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know … That’s my boo. And I really like him … He is so perfect and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y’all know.”

The couple even celebrated Valentine’s Day together. Pardison revealed that he surprised Megan Thee Stallion with a private jet ride and a catered dinner.

This is Megan Thee Stallion’s first public relationship since dating rapper Moneybagg Yo in 2019 and being linked to singer Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot. Pardison Fontaine has been previously linked to Detroit rapper Kash Doll.

The emcee is known for his “Backin’ It Up” collab with Cardi B and for writing for co-writing for Kanye West among other artists.