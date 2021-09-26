MadameNoire Featured Video

JT has finally laid those pesky pregnancy rumors to rest.

Earlier this month, the City Girls star sent the internet into a frenzy after she posted a selfie wearing what fans believed to be an anti-nausea wristband that is commonly used to treat morning sickness during pregnancy, the Rap-Up notes.

However, to fans’ dismay, JT swiftly shut down the baby chatter, writing that she wouldn’t be expecting with her rapper boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert.

“It’s getting weird!!!! I told [Uzi] put an emoji there because my pants were dirty but I still liked the video I shouldn’t even have to constantly tell a bunch of strangers I’m not hiding sh*t!!!! I’m not pregnant now leave me the hell alone!” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram video.

JT sure had social media going, because folks really insisted that the pregnancy rumor was true. Some fans even pointed to a recent performance where the star’s alleged “baby bump” appeared to be protruding, but now, according to the “Twerkulator” rapstress, the rumors are totally false. Maybe it was a little excess weight gain?

JT further slammed gossipiers on Twitter, citing in a string of tweets that the pregnancy hearsay made her feel “weird” about her body.

“B*tch can’t even use emojis no more! I let y’all rock cause on some serious sh*t if I was pregnant what y’all gone do?” she asked, before addressing social media watchdogs about the nausea wristband rumor. “Nothing! As a women half y’all hoes need to go educate y’all self nausea not only caused by pregnancy! & the way I control me nausea shouldn’t be y’all business.”

JT continued:

“Females & n***as who don’t have a p***y really lost they marbles I was like okay once they see no stomach they’ll stop but now y’all just getting weirder [And] weirder y’all blogs & y’all b*tches LEAVE ME ALONE.”

Although it’s unclear as to when the pair first met, whispers of JT and Lil Uzi Vert’s romance began to emerge back in April after the “Act Up” rhymer gushed about Uzi showering her with lavish gifts as she served time in prison for credit card fraud.

“[Uzi] had a bag full of money. I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can,” she shared with Revolt’s Respectfully Justin at the time. “I could only fit thirty thousand [in the bag] and I was so mad.”

However, break-up rumors began to stir in August when fans discovered that the two lovebirds unfollowed each other on Instagram, but now it appears as though JT and Uzi are still going strong.

Did you also believe JT was pregnant?

