Wendy Williams is ready to get back to her purple chair according to a close source. After experiencing some mental health issues along with being diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19, Williams is preparing to kick off season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show on October 4.

“Wendy is on the mend, and doing well,” a source close to Williams told Page Six. “There was a meeting this week, and [execs] assured staff the show will return on October 4 and Wendy is ready to get back to work.”

The show was originally scheduled to return on September 20, but Williams’s health began to decline. After she was voluntarily admitted to Beth Israel Hospital in New York City for a psychiatric evaluation, her brother Thomas Williams, Jr., gave a hopeful update about her progress. He pointed out that the first anniversary of their mother, Shirley Williams’ death is approaching in November, which makes this an even more difficult time for them.

“I did speak with Wendy, she’s stabilized, she’s doing alright, you know I can’t give all the blow by blows I told her I’ll never proceed her voice through the show,” he said. “But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it.” “It’s not an easy fight. It’s not one that individuals always win. Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother passing. It’s not easy. This isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. But she’s doing well, she’s stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there.”

