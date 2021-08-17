MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie’s highly anticipated McDonald’s collaboration is sending fans into a tizzy. The star debuted her new meal with the fast food chain on August 9 which boasts a Big Mac and four-piece Chicken McNuggets combo along with a side of medium fries, a Sprite, and the Icy Girl’s signature ‘Saweetie ‘N Sour’ sauces. Saweetie fans can also remix their order by slapping some fries on top of their burger or sandwiching chicken nuggets between their burger buns.

Sounds tasty right?

The “My Type” rapper’s latest offering with Micky D’s is on brand considering her history of whipping up weird food concoctions like pouring ranch dressing on spaghetti or her ever so questionable Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Ramen recipe.

The collab is apparently doing so well that McDonald’s employees have been required to upsell the meal to customers. One golden arch employee went viral after recording a video of herself reciting the script that she now must say to customers as they enter the restaurant drive-through.

“That’s my best friend!” the woman says in the clip.”Welcome to McDonald’s. Can I interest you in the Saweetie Meal?”

Of course, the internet had something to say about McDonald’s non-discrete ploy for marketing the new collab.

In the clip reposted by The Shade Room, one user replied:

“McDonalds said yal gonna buy this meal. Marketing at its best,” while another person chimed in, “I would’ve walked out.”

Other fans of the fast-food giant aren’t too impressed with their latest celebrity offering. A few customers noted on the company’s Instagram that the meal wasn’t as original, as the marketing made it out to seem.

“Can you guys actually make some good combinations instead of just marketing your regular items together?” wrote one angry McDonald’s lover.

“Y’all really have devalued the idea of a personalized “meal” Michael Jordan made sense, Travis made sense, even BTS kinda made sense. This doesn’t,” stressed another.

Have you had a chance to try Saweetie’s new McDonald’s meal? If so, were you lovin’ it? Tell us down below.