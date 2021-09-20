MadameNoire Featured Video

In honor of last night’s 73rd Annual Primetime Emmys and the Creative Arts Emmys that went down last week, MADAMENOIRE organized a list of the Black winners both on and off-screen who took home statuettes.

In terms of the event’s diversity, many still believe #EmmysSoWhite is as relevant as ever. Although a recording-breaking number of Black entertainers were nominated in this year’s acting categories, Deadline reports that “nominees of color failed to win most categories, including all 12 acting fields.”

Still, history was made by several of the Black performers who did take home awards.

RuPaul

After last night’s win in the Outstanding Competition Program category for RuPaul’s Drag Race, the LGBTQ legend now has more Emmys wins than any other performer of color in history.

RuPaul and those associated with the creation of Drag Race won a handful of other various statuettes this year, including Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program, and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, amongst others.

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel took home her first Emmy last night in a historic feat. Thanks to her HBO hit I May Destroy You, Coel’s win marked her as the first Black woman ever to take home an award in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie category.

The actress tributed her award to survivors of sexual assault. In her acceptance speech, she encouraged those listening to: “write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable.”

Debbie Allen

Industry veteran and multi-hyphenate Debbie Allen took home the 2021 Governor’s Award at last night’s Emmys.

“Let this moment resonate with women across the world, across this country and across the world, from Texas to Afghanistan,” the dancer, director, actress, and executive producer said in her inspiring speech, according to PEOPLE. “Let them know. And also with young people who have no vote and who can’t even get a vaccine, they’re inheriting the world that we live that we leave them. It is time for you to claim your power, claim your voice, say your song, tell your stories, it will make us a better place.”

Relatedly, the star also took home awards in the Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming category and the Outstanding Television Movie category, respectively, in connection to her roles as both a choreographer and an executive producer for the 2020 Netflix film Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square.

Maya Rudolph

As MADAMENOIRE previously detailed, Maya Ruloph made history this year with her second consecutive wins in both the Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series category and the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category.

Dave Chappelle

The famed comedian took home the Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series award at the Creative Arts Emmys for hosting SNL during the height of the pandemic.

Ali Barthwell

Along with the other writers of Last Week Tonight With Jon Oliver, Ali Barthwell took home a statuette in the Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series category.

Courtney B. Vance

Thanks to his stint in Lovecraft Country as George Freeman, Courtney B. Vance took home the Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series award at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Keke Palmer

After being nominated for the first time, 28-year-old Keke Palmer took home an Emmy in the Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series category at the Creative Arts Emmys for her various roles in the Facebook Watch TV series, Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors.

J.B. Smoove

Actor J.B. Smoove was also awarded at the Creative Arts Emmys. The star took home a statuette in the Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series category for his role as Chief Billy Bills in the comedy-mystery series Mapleworth Murders.