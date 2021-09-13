MadameNoire Featured Video

Maya Rudolph made history on Sept. 12, at the Emmys after the actress became the first person in 20 years to win twice consecutively in the same category, Variety reported.

Rudolph, who is known for making fans laugh during her tenure with Saturday Night Live, picked up a second consecutive guest comedy actress Emmy for her funny skits on the famed NBC series.

In 2020, Rudolph won guest comedy actress for portraying former senator turned Vice president Kamala Harris. This year, the 49-year-old picked up an Emmy for a number of her quirky characters on the show, including her spot-on portrayal of Beyonce in Season 46, which she hosted.

Rudolph gushed about the special moment to reporters following her historic win.“ I feel really honored to be a part of something like that,” she explained. “I feel really honored that I’m part of a legacy. … It’s wild to be part of any group of anybody or anything, and I think it’s especially sweet for somebody like me, who just really feels like I am very much my own person and my own thing. I’m just doing only what I know how to do, so it feels really good to be acknowledged in that way.”





The big achievement came just hours after she scored her second consecutive character voice-over performance Emmy for her role in Netflix’s animated comedy “Big Mouth.” This year the actress won for an episode titled “A Very Special 9/11 Episode.”

Rudolph has now cemented her name in history books as the second Black woman and the fourth person of color overall, to receive back-to-back Emmy wins, Variety noted. Bill Cosby was the first Black male star to achieve the coveted honor with consecutive lead drama wins for the film I Spy in 1966, 1967, and 1968. The Piano Lesson’s Charles S. Dutton became the second, securing a guest drama actor statue for 2002’s The Practice and 2003’s Without A Trace.

In 2015, Regina King became the first Black woman to achieve the honor by snagging back-to-back Emmys for her supporting role in American Crime in 2015 and 2016.

Rudolph told fans that her win for SNL, in particular, was an “enormous personal achievement” and something she dreamt about as a kid.

“It holds such a special place in my heart, and it’s the first place where I really found my people in work and created a work family. And I feel really proud that it’s for something that I love so much,” she expressed. “It’s just wild to love something and then be recognized for it.”

Congrats to Maya Rudolph!

