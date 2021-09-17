MadameNoire Featured Video

Rising rapper Flo Milli turned heads during New York Fashion Week when she rocked a barely-there black mesh bodysuit and matching gloves. The “In The Party” M.C. wore the sheer ensemble, created by a fashion designer known as Mr. Saturday, after the MTV VMAs this past weekend.

“Girl you so f–kin perfect,” the Alabama-native confidently wrote on Instagram underneath the photos of herself in the revealing look.

RELATED CONTENT: “8 Emerging Emcees Who Deserve All The Hype On The First National Hip-Hop Holiday”

Hip-hop stars like Wale, Trinidad James, Latto and Lil Nas X, all showed the up-and-coming performer love in her comments.

The 21-year-old released the mixtape, Ho, why is you here? in July 2020 and is currently working on her debut album. In a recent interview with Clash Magazine, the M.C. shared that her upcoming project would be different from the last thanks to its “versatility.”

We love a woman who isn’t afraid to confidently flaunt what she working with, and as Flo Milli reminded us, the “naked dress” trend is atheist way to do it.

Here are some other skimpy and stylish slays that we loved.

Zoe Kravitz at the 2021 Met Gala

Zoe Kravitz attended the 75th annual Met Gala in this sheer and bejeweled Yves Saint Laurent number on Monday night, Sept. 13.