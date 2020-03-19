“I’m Supposed To Be The Man To Make Your Spirit Rich” Waka Explains Why He And Tammy Don’t Have A Prenup

Former rapper Waka Flocka Flame and his wife Tammy Rivera are currently promoting their new WE tv reality show, “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka.” We wrote about the upcoming show earlier because Waka’s mother, Deb Atney is pressuring the couple to have children.

Recently the two appeared on Dish Nation to discuss their love, their marriage and why they don’t have a prenup. As Waka said in the first episode of their show, he has no intention of getting married more than once so this has to work.

But money makes people do strange things—especially when the love is gone. So Gary With Da Tea asked them why they didn’t have a prenup. Waka’s answer impressed a lot of people. See what he had to say.

Gary With Da Tea: A lot of celebrity couples with money don’t have a prenup. Kobe and Vanessa didn’t have a prenup.

Waka: They shouldn’t have.

Gary: But you should.

Waka: Why should you?

Gary: A woman should put a prenup on a man if she got money.

Waka: You know what that is? For me, love don’t stand on the same pedestal as money. And money could never stand on the same pedestal as love. If you love a person, it shouldn’t be money. It shouldn’t be sick. It shouldn’t be fat. No color, no shape, nothing. Now, me, if I marry you and I’m this rich guy, you rich too. But I’m supposed to be the man to make your spirit rich. That’s what’s wrong with couples. People look at the money and don’t pay attention to the spirit. See, that’s a big difference.

Because I could make my wife’s spirit so rich to the point where she be richer than me financially.”

You can watch the full interview with the couple in the video below.