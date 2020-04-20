Tammy Says She Wants A Threesome But Waka Won’t Give Her One

If you’ve watched Tammy and rapper Waka Flocka Flame, you know that while there is real love between the two, they don’t always see eye to eye.

They disagree about Tammy’s creative process in the studio, how to discipline their daughter and on the lighter end of the spectrum, they have different views about how things go down in the bedroom as well.

Recently, Tammy appeared on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast—which actually took place over Zoom.

During the chat, Tammy shared that while people might think Waka would be more adventurous in the bedroom, she’s the wild one.

One thing can both agree on is oral sex.

Tammy said blow jobs work wonders for Waka.

“I have learned- and it’s like scientific studies that I have done on my household…if I was to get up and suck his d*ck, his day is so good! He be so excited! Like, he’ll have a great day, and he’s got energy, and he’s so happy. Girl, if I wake up and give him some booty, his day is great. If I don’t give him none for a few days- he got an attitude, he walkin’ around, he gotta smoke all the blunts. I’m like, ‘Godd*mn!’…he’s like, ‘If you really just blew my socks, like, every morning- I swear to God, we’d be good!”

Thankfully, he is a giver as well.

“All the time! He does it way more than I do!”

But when it comes to inviting a third party into their bedroom, while is here for it, Waka is not.

“I’m the more open one- like the more free one. And people would think that it’s Waka, but it’s me. [I’d be down for a threesome,] if he would give me one, b*tch! He won’t give me one! I think it’s so selfish, ’cause, ‘N*gga, you had your fun! Your whole career you had three and four b*tches- you had your whole little fun! And I’ve been at home being a good little wife.”

If Tammy were ever to get Waka to agree to a threesome, she said she would be the one to pick the woman.

“You don’t pick sh*t! You just sit the f*ck down! I don’t think I would be down with that, ’cause I would be like, ‘How the f*ck y’all know each other? Why her?’…yeah, I don’t think I would like that.”

You can watch the full interview in the video below.