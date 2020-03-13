Deb Atney Is None Too Pleased That Son Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Haven’t Had A Baby Yet: “We Ain’t Ready”

There’s never a good time to ask someone, especially publicly, about when they plan on expanding their family. You never know what the private reasons are behind why it hasn’t happened, or the possible hesitance to make it happen. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped Deb Atney from making it clear to all that she’s ready for her son, rapper Waka Flocka, and his wife Tammy Rivera-Malphurs, to give her a bouncing new grandbaby — ASAP.

On the couple’s new WE TV show Waka & Tammy, a discussion was had between them and Deb about all that Tammy has on her plate these days, and Deb asked if “Babies” were on the way.

“What babies?” she replied, to the chagrin of her mother-in-law.

“What the hell you mean ‘What babies?’ Don’t play with me,” she said. “Guess what, we’re in a month now and you’re going to end up going into the summer. Remember, that wasn’t the deal.”

As it turns out, Deb and Tammy had privately agreed that by summer, presumably of last year, she would be expecting a baby. That didn’t work out as Deb had hoped. Tammy said that not only was she tired, but she had a full load, which Deb wasn’t trying to hear. “You can still do it.”

“Last year me and Tam Tam came to an agreement. ‘Ma, right before the summer I’m going to drop these babies.'” Deb said in her confessional. “But we in what month? And guess what? Ain’t no damn baby there. So you done lied to me.”

The couple made it clear that they weren’t ready, though.

“Hell no. Ma, I’m telling you right now, it ain’t gon’ work,” Waka told his mother in the scene. “All the stuff going on and she pregnant? No, I’m not dealing with that.”

When Deb replied by telling him him “don’t start that sh-t now,” he firmly replied, “Ma, we ain’t ready.”

“Why the f–k everybody be in a rush to have kids?” he asked in the couple’s confessional.

Tammy responded that he should “Tell your mother that,” and the rapper replied, “No, you tell her. You talk to your mother as well.”

Of course…

Waka and Tammy have been married since 2014, but renewed their vows last year. Though they don’t have a child together, Tammy has a daughter named Charlie from a previous relationship whom Waka loves dearly. When they renewed their vows in 2019, he also gave Charlie a ring to express his own fatherly commitment to her.

“Charlie cried her eyes out when waka turned to her and said, ‘Not only am I vowing to love, honor and respect your mother but I vow the same things to you,'” Tammy wrote on Instagram at the time. “Then he gave her a smaller version of my ring with a pink diamond ❤️😩 the moment that took my breath away.”

Interesting enough, Waka announced back in 2018 that he was going to be retiring from rap and touring to focus on his family for the forseeable future. He said at the time that he was looking to have a child with Tammy.

“Life changed for me. People want me to be ‘Hard In Da Paint’ Waka, but I’m 32-years-old. I’m a grown-a– man,” he said on the Raq Rants show. “I just want to be a good husband. I’m about to make a baby next year.”

However, he announced in January of 2020 that he was going to put out his last album this year. Tammy has actually been getting serious about her own singing career as well, so that could be what she’s so busy with, aside from already being a mom and wife. Her first album is set to be released this year, and as Waka put it, the future is bright for the couple, whether the baby happens sooner or later.

“I always said to myself when I was a kid… ‘I’ma marry my best friend’. Now look at us…6yrs in, with a teenage daughter and two frenchie’s #WeYoungOld with a bright a–future ahead of us,” he wrote on their anniversary in January. “Ya first album dropping this year and my last album dropping this year PLUS our own tv show in March @wetv #ThisOurWorld love frfr!!!. When I say you perfect I mean you perfect. Love is what we really be in, our own world on our own time.”

Hit the flip to see images of the happy couple from over the years: