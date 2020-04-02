“I Helped Her”: Waka Flocka Believes Cheating On Tammy Rivera Made Her Better

Is there any truth to the idea that a relationship that survives infidelity can only get stronger? If there is, does that mean the faithful party affected by the cheating gets stronger? Waka Flocka says yes.

The rapper shared that sentiment on a recent episode of he and wife Tammy Rivera‘s Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka. While attending a session of couple’s therapy (which she didn’t realized he signed them both up for), he said that his pasts period of unfaithfulness didn’t only have negative consequences.

“I actually made her meaner. She had no idea what she was up against. It could have made her or broke her…it made her even better than what I thought,” he told therapist Dr. Siri. “I helped her.”

She, of course, refuted that idea during the session.

“No you didn’t. That’s the thing, he thinks he helped me by doing some of the evil and mean things he did to make me meaner, that didn’t help me,” she said. “What that did was add insecurities to me and made me not trust your judgment in certain sh-t and made me not trust you in certain ways. It didn’t help me. You didn’t have to do that. Life would have done that.”

But Waka believes everything has a meaning and bigger purpose. In his confessional he said she could have been broken by the situation, especially being in the public eye, but she didn’t fold.

“It’s f–ked up to say, ‘hey, cheating made you better,’ but it actually made Tami like a beast,” he said. “Basically, the whole world was looking at her. I don’t think nothing is more embarrassing than that.”

“Cheating didn’t make me stronger,” she said in response. “Beating his a– made me stronger.”

However, it’s not completely false to say that the things he put her through, she had to be strong to deal with. She admitted that early in their relationship, there was a lot to deal with, and when she signed up to be with him and deal with it, she realized had to prepare herself for a real battle.

“When I first met Waka, he was in the prime of his career. So there was women, there was drugs, there was alcohol, there was fame, which is a drug within itself. Those were all demons I was fighting,” she said. “So when I moved to Georgia and I decided to be with this man, I did not know I had to suit up for war, because that’s what I felt like I was doing.”

The couple have been open about cheating in their relationship in the past. At one point even she stepped out.

“I’ve cheated on him in the past [as well.] People only see one side to a story,” she told Hollywood Unlocked in 2018. And she did leave Waka at one point, which was documented on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, due to cheating. But they seem to be working through their issues, she will stay for “as much as I want” of any future cheating, and they renewed their vows in 2019.

