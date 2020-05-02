A Janet Jackson Biopic Is On The Way

The youngest of the Jackson family is getting her own biopic. A film about the life and times of Janet Jackson is in the works, according to The Jasmine Brand. The film is reportedly in the early stages and auditions have already began. The plans for the biographical film were going along smoothly but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the flick had to be put on pause.

The 53-year-old superstar rose to fame as a young child, snagging her first gig on her family variety show, The Jacksons, in 1976. She continued to build her acting resume as a child star when she starred as Penny on Good Times. She also made appearances on Diff’rent Strokes and Fame. She then embarked on her musical career and released her first self-titled album in 1982. After her second album Dream Street, she severed ties from her record label, A&M records, and parted ways with her father Joe Jackson. She teamed up with producer duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and together they put together her first no. 1 album, Control, which was released in 1986. She went on to release more no. 1 albums like Rhythm Nation 1814, Janet, Velvet Rope and All for You. The Grammy winner has sold over 100 million records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Jackson also starred in more films like Poetic Justice, The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, Why Did I Get Married? and Why Did I Get Married Too?

While in the spotlight most of her life, Jackson has remained as private as possible. Nothing much is known about her three marriages and her love life. In 1984, she married James Debarge but they divorced a year later. In 1991, she married Rene Elizondo, Jr. and their union lasted nine years. She married Wissam Al Mana in 2012 with whom she shares a three-year-old son, Eissa. They announced they were breaking up in 2017 a few months after the birth of their son. Since she is so tight-lipped about her life off of the stage, the film will most likely have our jaws dropping as we watch.