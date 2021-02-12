MadameNoire Featured Video

Yesterday afternoon, Cardi B got the internet caught up in a heated debate over her now-viral tweet regarding whether men should be given Valentine’s Day gifts, and if so, how much those gifts should be worth.

In the tweet that started it all, now with over 51K Retweets and 281K Likes, Cardi B shared that she thinks it’s appropriate for men to also receive gifts on Valentine’s Day, but feels as though a man’s gift should be cheaper than whatever their purchase was for the special lady in their lives.

“Yes! Men do deserve to get gifts as well for Valentine’s Day,” the rapper said. “But the gift has to be less expensive than the girl’s gift. So if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.”

In the replies of the tweet, along with people debating over Cardi’s statement, a few Twitter users shared their views on whether Valentine’s Day was originally intended as a day holiday where women in relationships were supposed to be celebrated, and if men should receive gifts at all.

“Valentine’s Day is for women!!! Ladies, make him feel special another day, another time. Also, match his effort when you do decide to show love,” user @LaCarterClassic wrote. Similarly, @_ItsDyaniBaby_ chimed in with, “Can’t we just let females have Valentine’s Day! Everything always has to be about n*ggas 👎🏾 .“

In a reply with almost 2,500 Likes, user @510Metroid shared his opinion and brought up how many expensive purchases men are traditionally expected to pay for when it comes to general holidays and milestones as a point of consideration. His tweet read, “Soooo…. Mother’s Day….anniversaries……date nights……..all these things men are supposed to pay for…..and it’s all about men…..ok…..not to mention engagements where men have to buy a big ol’ diamond ring and pay for an expensive wedding just to get with y’all…ok.”

Relatedly, some users went as far as to call Cardi B a hypocrite for saying men should be gifted less expensive gifts than the ones they’re expected to give, when the rapper notoriously brought her on-again-off-again husband fellow rapper Offset, a $700,000 car.

“Not these women taking advice from someone whose husband bought her a $330k Rolls Royce, then she bought him a $700k Lamborghini. Lmfaoooooo, y’all be easy though,” user @man_liquor wrote.

In an effort to tame some of the conversations, and defend herself, the “WAP” singer went back on Twitter earlier today to clarify her Valentine’s Day post and let all the trolls know that even though she bought Offset a Lambo, her opinion on how gifts should be exchanged on Valentine’s Day still stands regardless.

“Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my Twitter roasting me saying ‘but you bought your man a Lambo,'” the star said. “But remember… I got 550K ring on my left hand, 400k ring on my right, thousands of dollars in Birkins, so much jewelry, a Lambo truck and Rolls Royce truck… so we’re even in gifts.”

Additionally, the rapper tweeted, “So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy. If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels, she should buy you a ps5 that’s around $550. It’s fair …now if you think your gift should cost more than ur girl gift you are just a b*tch.”

Even though Cardi’s Valentine’s day tweet went viral, many still think the musician isn’t the best person to be taking relationship advice from. What do you think?