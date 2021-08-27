MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna just dropped the trailer for Savage X Fenty’s third show.

The singer’s first lingerie extravaganza for the lingerie line went down back in 2019. Big names like Big Sean, DJ Khaled and the Migos all performed, while the show itself had stars like Normani and Halsey walk the runway.

Last year, things got even more spectacular with its slew of performers, including Bad Bunny, Travis Scott, Rosalia and Miguel. The models included Willow Smith, Lizzo, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty and more. The show also sparked controversy after some within the Islamic community criticized the usage of a song that featured scared Muslim Hadiths.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Selah Marley also found the 2020 installment of the annual fashion show problematic, and accused the show of biting off visual concepts from her 2019 art exhibition, “A Primordial Place.”

Information about Savage X Fenty VOL. 3 — like who will perform, what models we’ll see, its concept, etc. — is still under wraps. What we do know is that it’s set to premiere via Amazon Prime Video on September 24.

Also, RiRi rocked some eye-catching looks in the show’s teaser. See it down below.

