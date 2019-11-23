Normani Is The First Ever Brand Ambassador For Savage x Fenty

Normani is making major moves outside of the studio. The former Fifth Harmony singer has been summoned by Rihanna to be the first ever brand ambassador for Savage x Fenty.

Normani gushed about the good news on her social media as she rocked a sultry red number from the line.

“I’m the first ever brand ambassador for Savage x Fenty!! I love you Rihanna! I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!”

Rih said Normani “is the perfect choice for a Savage X Ambassador.”

“She exudes confidence and power,” reads Rihanna’s statement on the Savage x Fenty website. “Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she’s going to kill it. That’s why people gravitate towards her.”

Normani was also featured in the line’s first fashion show back in September as well, which she described as one of the “most memorable nights of my entire existence.”

The “Motivation” singer said she was excited and honored that the Bajan beauty mogul wanted her to be one of the faces of one of her brands.

“I know that this is her passion project, something she genuinely and wholeheartedly believes in and cares about, and the fact that she wanted me to be a part of that meant a lot to me,” she told Vogue. “She is somebody I’ve looked up to for a very, very long time.”

Take a look at the Savage x Fenty holiday campaign, which also features Normani, here.