Selah Marley Accuses Rihanna and Savage x Fenty Of Thievery: “I Feel Robbed”

Selah Marley is back in the news, but this time, it’s for taking aim at Rihanna and her popular lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 21-year-old daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley accused Rihanna of copying visual concepts from her 2019 art exhibition, “A Primordial Place” for last month’s Savage x Fenty fashion show. According to Marley, friends and fellow creatives have been reaching out to her to point out the resemblance and while she initially chose not to say anything, she eventually felt compelled to speak out.

“Quite a few friends brought this up to me & I wasn’t gonna say anything about this, but I’m bothered,” Marley began. “For those who remember, I did ‘A Primordial Place’ in May 2019. I put my heart & soul (& all the money I had) into this project and… I don’t know. Is it just me?”

She went on to say that she felt personally robbed after witnessing the similarities between the presentations.

“As a young, independent, female black artist, I genuinely feel robbed,” Marley added. “I’m not signed to any label. I don’t have any investors. I just have myself & the people who support me. It took A LOT to pull this together & to see it replicated almost exactly with no mention of my name or the work I previously put in is just ridiculous. The first photo is of the recent Savage x Fenty show. The other photos are ‘A Primordial Place.’ What do you think?”

Fans appeared to be split in regard to Marley’s claims. While some felt that the differences were difficult to ignore, others felt that Marley was attempting to lay claim to a visual concept that many others have used in the past. This would be the second time that Savage x Fenty has received negative press for their fall fashion show. Prior to this incident, the brand was under fire for featuring a sacred Muslim Hadith in the presentation. Rihanna has since apologized for the “careless mistake.”